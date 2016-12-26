Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS – So you’ve got a real Christmas tree and the holiday is over but you aren’t sure what to do with it.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks are offering several drop-off sites throughout the city to help you dispose your live Christmas tree.
You can drop off your tree from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 from dawn to dusk at the following locations:
All live trees dropped off must be clear of all ornaments, tinsel, lights and any other decorative materials. Tree stands must be removed as well.
For more information, visit Indy.gov.
