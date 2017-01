INDIANAPOLIS – A dog and two people were rescued from a frozen creek Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

Wayne Township fire crews said the dog, Rocky, and the couple were found on a small icy pond in the 9000 block of W. Washington Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The owner said he went on to the ice to get Rocky, who had run away from them.

Everyone was rescued and unharmed, firefighters said.

Crews have rescued both the dog and 2 people off of the ice.Everyone in good condition. pic.twitter.com/pQWbvl9erI — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 8, 2017