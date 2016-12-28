Don't let your Christmas trash make you a target for thieves

Katie Cox
9:29 PM, Dec 27, 2016

You can break down your boxes and take them to a recycling center

INDIANAPOLIS -- Christmas is over and you’ve opened all of your presents – but what do you do with all of the empty boxes?

Police are warning lucky recipients not to just throw them out to the curb, unless you want your house to become the perfect target to thieves.

Police say the best way to handle post-Christmas clean-up is to break down the boxes into smaller pieces and place them in a black trash bag inside a trash can.

Leaving the boxes of from your gifts on the curb lets thieves know exactly what they’ll find inside your home if they decide to break in.

Below are some tips for what to do with your Christmas boxes:

  • Don’t throw big ticket boxes out with the trash, cut them up so they fit into the trashcan or take them to the recycling center
  • Update your home insurance policies to include high-cost items
  • Purchase warranties on your big-ticket electronics
  • Be aware of suspicious vehicles scoping out your neighborhood after Christmas and report any suspicious activity to police

