Dorothy Mengering's life through the eyes of her children

CARMEL, Ind. – Often found with a book in her hand and a box of chocolate covered cherries table side, Dorothy Mengering, also known as ‘Dave’s Mom’ by “Late Show With David Letterman” fans, will be remembered for more than her regular appearances on her son’s talk show.

Following her death on Tuesday in her Carmel home, Mengering’s three children wrote their 95-year-old mother’s obituary based on her life through their eyes.

Her children, Jan, David and Gretchen, said their mother loved reading and rereading books, like “The Song of the Cardinal,” written by one of her favorite Hoosier authors, Gene Stratton Porter.

Mengering was also a skilled cook, which is one of the ways she often found herself on the “Late Show,” where she became famous for her pie guessing contests. Although Dave would often guess the pie flavor wrong, Mengering would always reward the audience with the display of her homemade dessert.

RELATED | Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman's mom and a regular on 'The Late Show' dead at 95

When she wasn’t creating a masterpiece in the kitchen, Mengering was gathering recipies.

She later found herself the author of a cookbook, “Home Cookin’ With Dave’s Mom,” that helped raise money for the Kiwanis’ international.

Mengering’s children said their mom’s idea of a good time always included her family – which often meant enjoying a meal together or driving through the country.

MORE | TV comedian David Letterman looks unrecognizable while jogging in the Caribbean | David Letterman to donate memorabilia from TV career to Ball State | Indy honors David Letterman with 'David Letterman Day' as talk show ends

You can read Mengering's full obituary, prepared by her children, below: