INDIANAPOLIS -- Dorothy Mengering, the mother of late-night talk show host David Letterman, died on Tuesday, according to Letterman's publicist. She was 95.
Mengering was a frequent guest on Letterman's "Late Show," and was often referred to on-camera as "Dave's Mom" or "Dave's Mom Dorothy."
According to CNN, Letterman's publicist Tom Keaney confirmed Mengering's death and said "no other details" would be available Tuesday night.
Mengering was born in Linton, Indiana in 1921.
One of the most remembered segments was when Lettermen sent his mother to the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.
She was also well known for her Thanksgiving Day pie guessing contests.
Mengering leaves behind three children, David, Gretchen and Janice.
— Ron Brackett (@rontimes) April 12, 2017
