Download the new and improved RTV6 app

We heard you. You asked for an expanded menu and for smaller article sizes. We listened.

In the latest version of the RTV6 app, we've changed the size of our stories so that you can scroll through things more quickly, and added a "MORE" tab to the bottom menu that contains Traffic maps, closings, live video and our ShopSmart tool, so that these resources are always available to you.

Download latest update for Android here.

Download latest update for iPhone and iPad here.

What else do you want to see in the RTV6 app? Email us with your suggestions to feedback@wrtv.com.

When you’re on the go, you want a news app that not only keeps you connected, but is fast and easy to use.

RTV6’s redesigned app puts the whole news world in your the palm of your hand. Keep up with the latest updates with our critical alerts, accurate local forecasts and live video of important local and national events.

Download for Android here.

Download for iPhone and iPad here.

When you download our redesigned app, you will notice many new features that will improve your experience. Here's what you can look forward to:

Breaking News

You’ll be ahead of the curve with what’s going on around your neighborhood and the world with our breaking news push alerts. We'll also update you on other interesting things around central Indiana, complete with customization on the kinds of alerts you want to receive.

Instant Weather Access

We know weather changes quickly and we’ve improved our app to allow our users to monitor these changes as they happen. The weather section, powered by StormTeam 6, highlights current conditions as well as hourly and daily forecasts. The clean, card-based design makes it easy to move through all of the weather information quickly. Our interactive radar is now easier to find and is powered by our in-house Weathersphere™ technology, giving us the edge on our competitors.

Fast and easy to use

You want access to the latest news and weather quickly and easily. Our new simplified navigation at the bottom of the screen makes it easier than ever to find the information you need.

Improved video access

We listened to users who wanted easier access to video content. Videos now have a more prominent location, making it easier to locate and catch up on the day’s highlights. We’ll continue to provide live streaming videos and photos, as well.

Easy on the eyes

Not only is our app streamlined with a sleeker look, it also supports dynamic text. This means the app knows your phone’s reading settings and maintains them. If you’ve set your font to a larger size for other apps, then our app will keep those settings for you for easier reading.

Download the new RTV6 app today to stay on top of the latest news, weather and video, even during your busiest times of day!

Download for Android here.

Download for iPhone and iPad here.