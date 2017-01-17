Driver critically injured after car crashes through building on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured after he crashed through a building on Indianapolis' northwest side Monday night.

Rescue crews were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West 21st Street around 7:30 p.m after a vehicle crashed through the front office and into the conference room of Bodycote Thermal Processing.

Nine employees were inside the building at the time of the crash, all of them were able to get out safely.

The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle according to the Indianapolis Fire Department and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.

Lester Smith was one of the employees inside when the crash happened, he said he was sitting in his office when he heard it.

"Sitting there eating, everyone's on lunch break and all of a sudden I heard a big boom! I looked out and there was nothing on the floor, nothing blew up out there, so I came out of my office - and there's a car inside the building, it went right through the building." said Smith.

Speed is being considered as a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.