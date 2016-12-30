Driving to Louisville? Get ready to pay

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you travel over the Ohio River to get to Louisville (or farther south), It's going to cost you from now on.

Tolling began Friday morning on the Interstate 65 bridges connecting Indiana to Kentucky.

This includes the new SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, the new I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

INDOT is using RiverLink to handle the tolling process. RiverLink is an all-electronic tolling system, meaning there aren't lines of people stopping to pay tolls.

If you have a RiverLink account with money in it, and a transponder, the money will be automatically deducted from your account. If you don't, you'll get a bill in the mail with your toll.

Vehicles traveling over the bridges will be tolled from $2-$12, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account and transponder.

INDOT warns that drivers who don't pay their tolls will be charged a penalty and may face restrictions on future vehicle registrations.

People with a RiverLink account and a transponder will also pay a lower toll cost.

For more information on RiverLink, visit RiverLink.com.

The I-64 and the U.S. 31 bridges across the Ohio River will not be tolled.

The following are the toll rates for vehicles with and without transponders: