Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 43°
LO: 35°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
GREENTOWN, Ind. -- After more than a quarter of students were diagnosed with a stomach illness Friday, a Howard County school is closed on Tuesday.
The outbreak of viral gastroenteritis forced the closure of Eastern Howard Schools, and authorities are cleaning the building and school bus.
The elementary students will also be taught about the importance of hand washing.
The nurses at the school also contracted the virus Tuesday morning, so the corporation made the decision to close the school.
Officials plan on opening school on Wednesday.
The off day will be made up on Presidents Day.
After you've hit that same pothole, in that same spot for what seems like the 10th time this week, it's time to do…
The Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek closed on Friday, causing a backup during rush hour Tuesday morning.
The rain has ended, temperatures will fall through the 40s
After more than a quarter of students were diagnosed with a stomach illness Friday, a Howard County school is closed on Tuesday.
The national Board of Directors of Lambda Chi Alpha suspended the Butler University chapter Monday, according to a message from the…