Eastern Howard School closed Tuesday, 200 students sick Friday

Matt McKinney
8:12 AM, Jan 17, 2017
1 hour ago
GREENTOWN, Ind. -- After more than a quarter of students were diagnosed with a stomach illness Friday, a Howard County school is closed on Tuesday.

The outbreak of viral gastroenteritis forced the closure of Eastern Howard Schools, and authorities are cleaning the building and school bus.

The elementary students will also be taught about the importance of hand washing.

The nurses at the school also contracted the virus Tuesday morning, so the corporation made the decision to close the school.

Officials plan on opening school on Wednesday.

The off day will be made up on Presidents Day.

Local News