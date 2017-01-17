GREENTOWN, Ind. -- After more than a quarter of students were diagnosed with a stomach illness Friday, a Howard County school is closed on Tuesday.

The outbreak of viral gastroenteritis forced the closure of Eastern Howard Schools, and authorities are cleaning the building and school bus.

The elementary students will also be taught about the importance of hand washing.

The nurses at the school also contracted the virus Tuesday morning, so the corporation made the decision to close the school.

Officials plan on opening school on Wednesday.

The off day will be made up on Presidents Day.