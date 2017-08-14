Eat half-price pizzas through Indy Pizza Week

INDIANAPOLIS -- We have just lost all the weight from Indy Burger Week, and now Indy Pizza Week is upon us.

Indy Pizza Week takes place Aug. 14-20 throughout the city, with more than 30 locations taking part.

Some of the top restaurants offering specials for Indy Pizza Week are Bazbeaux, Goodfellas, HotBox Pizza, Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza, The Nook by Northside and Sidekicks Pizza.

Most restaurants' specials are dine-in only. This is the second year for Indy Pizza Week.

You're asked to tip the full amount, even if you're saving money on the pizza.

Check out a map of participating restaurants below, and read the specials here.

