Roughly translated, that's Russian for "Are you going to dinner in Muncie on Friday?"

Those words could actually be said (probably for the first time ever in Russian) after Donald Trump's inauguration.

That's because Vera Mae's Bistro, located in the heart of downtown Muncie, Indiana, is hosting a Russia-themed dinner Friday from 5-10 p.m. It's a tongue-in-cheek response to President-elect Donald Trump's controversies with Russia.

RELATED | CNN: US Investigating Whether Russia Has 'Compromising' Info On Trump | Trump on Russian hacking: 'I don't believe it'

The menu contains the following foods:

Smoked salmon on pumpernickel toasts with dill sour cream and black caviar

Borscht

Beef stroganoff

Bird's milk cake

There are also cocktails available because you'll most likely need one, according to the event's flier. The cocktails are Moscow Mule, White Russian and Black Russian.

The restaurant's owners came up with the idea.

"It's gotten a lot of attention," said head chef Nick Kirkpatrick. "People are taking it pretty well -- in good humor."

He said he hasn't heard a lot of negative reaction about the event yet -- it's been popular so far.

"The phone was ringing like crazy when we announced it," he said. Vera Mae's is accepting both reservations and walkups for Friday's dinner.

Kirkpatrick insists the event is meant to be lighthearted,

The announcement flier is in Russian, with English translations for everything.

That line means "Make America Great Again!"

Check out the flier here.