Elderly man killed in house fire

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 74-year-old man died from his injuries after a house fire on Indianapolis' east side.

The fire started around 1 a.m., in the 1800 block of Marlowe Avenue.

Firefighters brought out the man about 10 minutes after arriving. He had no pulse and wasn't breathing, but regained pulse and was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

The two other people who live in the house, both in their 20s, said they left about 30 minutes before.

The man had lived at the house for 40 years. Unattended candles may have been to blame.