MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Most people are back in their homes after a car crashed into a natural gas pipeline in Alexandria Thursday evening, causing a large fire and dozens of evacuations.

According to the Madison County Emergency Management Director, the car struck the gas line and then hit a home near the 1200 block of West Washington Street sometime around 9 p.m. At one point the flames were shooting 30-40 feet into the air.

The four people inside the car were all taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and other injuries they received from the crash. Two people have been released from the hospital. The driver and a child remain hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Mellinger said they have issued a warrant for the driver.