Endangered whooping crane found dead in Greene County

PHOTO/INDIANA DNR LAW DISTRICT 5
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – An endangered whooping crane was found shot and killed in Greene County Tuesday.
Indiana Conservation Officers were called after a member of the International Crane Federation found the crane a few miles south of Lyons.
Officers believe the crane was shot over the weekend, based on preliminary evidence.
Another crane was killed in the same area years ago, according to officers, but it is unclear if the two cases are related.
Indiana whooping cranes are closely monitored by biologists due to their endangerment.
If you have any information on this poaching incident, call the Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.
