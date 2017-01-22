Events in Indiana coincide with national women's march

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Thousands of people have rallied in Indianapolis and elsewhere in Indiana in a protest against President Donald Trump and a call for women's rights and other causes.

The events were held Saturday in connection with a women's march in Washington. People gathered at the Indiana Capitol with colorful signs and slogans, including a woman whose sign said, "You can't grab our rights."

In Angola, the crowd was smaller but still passionate. Participants held signs seeking jobs and peace. There were calls to recognize climate change. Elsewhere, dozens of women and men gathered outside the courthouse in Terre Haute.

You can watch coverage of Indianapolis' rally in the video player above.