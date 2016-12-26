Expelled Indiana University student sues university for gender discrimination, defamation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A former Indiana University student who was expelled after being accused of rape by another student, is suing the university for gender discrimination.

In the court documents, which were filed December 19, Aaron Farrer alleges that Indiana University’s policies for sexual assault investigations favor women unfairly and fail to protect the accused.

Farrer, 21, was accused of sexual assault in October 2015 by neighbor and fellow student, Marion Zerfoss, after the two had sex following a party at Zerfoss’ home.

Farrer was expelled from Indiana University in November 2015, but the criminal charges against him were dropped by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, who said that there was not enough evidence to pursue the case.

The lawsuit claims that the university also refused to allow Farrer to file a complaints against Zerfoss for her actions and to investigate his complaints.

“IU violated Title IX by creating a gender biased, hostile environment against males, like Farrer, based in part by IU’s pattern and practice of disciplining male students who accept physical contact initiated by students, but failing to discipline female students who engage in the same conduct.”

According to the lawsuit Farrer is seeking ‘damages’ in the amount of $75,000 and to be reinstated as a student at Indiana University for “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of the Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972, violations of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments and breach of contract.”