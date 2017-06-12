Expert tips: Common cleaning mistakes from The Cleaning People

Mostly Cloudy
The warm weather has gotten everyone into spring cleaning mode, but experts question if homeowners are truly getting rid of germs.
The Cleaning People, a business based in Franklin made of a brother/sister duo, has set the record straight on how to clean effectively.
Get their best tips on cleaning in the video player above.
