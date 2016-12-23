Families welcome soldiers home for the holidays

Light fog
Families greet troops as they come home for the holidays.
INDIANAPOLIS – Spending the holiday with your family is a treat, but for troops who have spent months away from their loved ones, it can be extra special.
Dozens of families welcomed home troops Friday at the Indianapolis airport.
Three young members of the armed forces few into Indianapolis and were greeted by friends and family.
You can see their heartfelt reunions in the video player above.
