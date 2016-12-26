Family of fallen McCordsville volunteer firefighter say he died doing what he loved - helping others

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Family of a volunteer firefighter who was killed while responding to a call on Christmas Eve say he died doing what he loved - helping others.

Richard Rehm was a firefighter for the McCordsville Volunteer Fire Department. He was killed when he car got stuck on train tracks on his way to a call Christmas Eve.

Richard had been with the department since 2000, but family say he'd been volunteering as a firefighter for over 30 years, since he was 18.

Family said Richard was the oldest of five children and helped to take care of his siblings after their father died when he was just a teen.

And while they miss him this holiday, his brother Rob says he's happy that he was able to do something he loved so much.

"You know, he did something that he loved to do. What happened and why it happened doesn’t matter you know, it just doesn’t matter. Do I have anger? Yea, I had some anger Saturday, but I’m through that now and I’m very proud of him,” said Rob Rehm.

Honoring Heroes is helping the Rehm family with funeral arrangements for Richard.

RELATED| McCordsville volunteer firefighter killed in train accident