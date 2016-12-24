Fatal northeast side crash kills one person

Victoria T. Davis
11:17 AM, Dec 24, 2016
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died after a crash happened on the city’s northeast side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis police said the fatal crash happened around midnight in the 5300 block of 71st Street.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The name of the victim has not been released. 

 

