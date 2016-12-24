Fatal northeast side crash kills one person

Light fog
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 50°
LO: 35°
HI: 58°
LO: 40°
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died after a crash happened on the city’s northeast side Saturday morning.
Indianapolis police said the fatal crash happened around midnight in the 5300 block of 71st Street.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
The name of the victim has not been released.
One person was shot on Indy’s northeast side Saturday morning.
Warmer temperatures and an active pattern is the best way to describe the weather over the next few days.
The path for the Oakland Raiders is simple after they clinched their first playoff berth in 14 years. Win the final two games of the season…
Lafayette police are seeking help in finding a man who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Lafayette Friday evening.
Yuengling beer brand, the country’s oldest brewery founded in 1829 is coming to Indiana in 2017, according to officials at Monarch…