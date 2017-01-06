The FBI wants your help to identify man who robbed credit union on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man is on the run after robbing a credit union on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the robbery at the Family Horizons Credit Union on East 21st Street. Police were called around 3 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Witnesses told police that the suspect approached a teller and handed her a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money. The teller handed the suspect the money and he ran from the bank.

No one was injured.

Police have released the following surveillance photo of the suspect:

He's described as a black male who stands between 6' to 6'4" tall and weighs between 200-250 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity you can contact the Indianapolis FBI Safe Streets Task Force at (317) 595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.