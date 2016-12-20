Fishers approves entertainment, food center plans

Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 26°
HI: 38°
LO: 24°
HI: 41°
LO: 35°
"The Yard"
FISHERS, Ind. -- The Fishers City Council unanimously approved the development for a food and entertainment center in the city Monday night.
The development will be right next to the IKEA near 116th Street and I-69, which is scheduled to open in fall 2017.
It will be called "The Yard."
The development will come with an investment of $40 million, planned for the southeast corner of 116th Street and IKEA Way.
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said one of the things he hears most from residents is the desire for more local food and entertainment.
The plan for "The Yard" is to attract 10-12 new restaurant concepts.
There's no word on an expected completion date for the development.
A former star Indiana high school basketball player had a homecoming Wednesday night.
A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night on the city's east side.
The body of a man who was badly burned was found on the city's northeast side late Wednesday evening.
At least three people were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on the city's east side…
Another quiet day of weather is ahead for us today with skies that will be partly sunny.