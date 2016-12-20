Fishers approves entertainment, food center plans

FISHERS, Ind. -- The Fishers City Council unanimously approved the development for a food and entertainment center in the city Monday night.

The development will be right next to the IKEA near 116th Street and I-69, which is scheduled to open in fall 2017.

It will be called "The Yard."

The development will come with an investment of $40 million, planned for the southeast corner of 116th Street and IKEA Way.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said one of the things he hears most from residents is the desire for more local food and entertainment.

The plan for "The Yard" is to attract 10-12 new restaurant concepts.

There's no word on an expected completion date for the development.