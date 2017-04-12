Fishers bowling, mini golf, arcade center Ben & Ari's closes

FISHERS, Ind. -- Fishers family-owned mini golf, bowling and arcade center Ben and Ari's closed this week.

Located near the intersection of 141st Street and SR 37, Ben & Ari's was open for 18 years. The last day for the entertainment center was April 9.

The owners made the announcement via a letter on their website.

We opened in August of 1999, when Ben was 9 years old and Ari was 4. Some of you may remember (before we built the arcade) when we ran the minigolf course from our shed. Ben worked the cash register and Ari made sure everyone had a ball in their preferred color! Eventually, we added the arcade, café, party rooms, and duck-pin bowling. We grew a little older too and on most weekends you could find the whole family helping out. Our Mom and Dad (Robin and Leonard) took care of the arcade, Ben learned how to run the kitchen, and now Ari ran the register and found a knack for tech-support and arcade game repair. We loved working together as a family, and we loved that our work was to bring fun and togetherness to your family too.

Read the full letter below.

According to the letter, they couldn't announce the closing earlier due to a confidentiality agreement with the sale.

If you have game cards, gift certificates or golf passes, you can get them reimbursed until June 30. Click here to find the reimbursement form.