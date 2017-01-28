Fishers considers committee to evaluate Airbnb use

FISHERS, Ind. -- The city of Fishers is considering a committee that would evaluate the use of Airbnb in the city and its effects on the community.

This comes after the city of Carmel recently sent cease and desist letters to Airbnb hosts, giving them 10 days to remove their listings or face penalties, including fines.

Carmel’s crack-down has brought the issue to the attention of surrounding cities, which are now looking into whether Airbnb hosts are violating city zoning laws.

“We believe short-term rentals are a topic that merits further discussion with the leaders and residents of our city,” Fishers Deputy Mayor Leah McGarth said in an email to RTV6.

There are currently over 160 rentals listed as in and around the Fishers, Indiana area listed on Airbnb.

“There is a different in impact between sub-leasing one’s home to a single renter for a period of time versus leasing for short-term use to visitors who might change week to week. How and whether to allow for weekly rentals is a question each community needs to evaluate and requires broader discussion around impact to neighbors, public safety and location,” said McGrath.

While the council hasn’t been officially formed, McGrath said that the council president has recommended council members Rich Block and Eric Moeller to lead the committee.

No meeting dates have been set at this time.

Starting in July, anyone who operates an Airbnb rental in Indiana must have a retail merchants license.

RELATED | Carmel cracks down on homeowners listing their properties on Airbnb | YOU REACT: Airbnb in Carmel: Government overreach or protection? | Central Indiana Realtors say Carmel’s Airbnb ban infringes upon property rights | Indianapolis Airbnb hosts earn $4.5 million in 2016