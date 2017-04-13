Fishers IKEA set to have largest retail solar rooftop in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. – When shopping at IKEA this fall, you may have a guilty conscious about splurging on your favorite furniture pieces, but you’ll be able to do so while helping to reduce the state’s carbon footprint.

The highly-anticipated store opening in Fishers is set to have the largest retail solar rooftop in the state of Indiana.

IKEA officials said the installation of the store’s 3,888 solar panels will begin later this spring with a completion goal of this summer.

According to an IKEA spokesperson, the panels will reduce the carbon footprint by more than 1,300 tons, which is equal to providing electricity for 182 homes yearly.

“We are excited about furthering our sustainability commitment and contributing to a low-carbon society with solar panels on this Indianapolis-area store,” said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. “At IKEA, we have a mission to create a better everyday life for the many, and IKEA Fishers can add to this goal with Indiana’s largest retail solar rooftop installation.”

The installation will be IKEA’s 47th solar project within the country. The company has a solar presence in nearly 90 percent of their U.S. locations, and plans to invest $2.5 billion into renewable energy through 2020.

Many of their sustainability efforts include recycling, eliminating plastic bags from check-out areas, selling only LED bulbs and installing electric vehicle charging stations, among others.

The nearly 300,000-square-foot Fishers location will sit along the eastern side of Interstate 69, just south of the E. 116th Street exit.

