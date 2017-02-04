Five Years later, Super Bowl legacy still impacts Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s been five years since Super Bowl 46 took over Indianapolis for the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

City leaders called the 2012 game a transformational moment in the city’s history and it left a lasting impact on the near east side.

That game saw the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in Indianapolis. It also brought millions of dollars of extra investments into the Circle City that led to millions in improvements and revitalization.

The Chase Near Eastside Legacy Center, built as part of the Super Bowl Legacy Project, stands as a $11.3 million testament to that impact.

The 30,000 residents on the near east side call it the “crown jewel” of their neighborhood.

“I think what the NFL did and the Super Bowl Legacy project did was to give the stage and the spotlight and the bullhorn for these aspirations of what they wanted to happen in this community, and in fact, that is happening,” said James Taylor, 2012 Super Bowl Legacy Project Director.

The area has also seen a housing renovation and development boom over the last five years.

“When we started there was 40 percent vacancy rate. This year, this summer we will develop our 100th home in St. Clair Place,” said John Franklin Hay, Near East Area Renewal Director.

Those homes went to families who may not have been able to afford one before the projects began.

“Most of the homes are affordable homes developed for low to moderate incomes. We are really proud of the work that has happened because of the Super Bowl Legacy project,” said Hay.

Also left over from Super Bowl 46 was a $1 million Astroturf field donated to Tech High School. The Giants practiced on the field at the University of Indianapolis, and when the game was over it was installed at the school.

The Super Bowl Host Committee still exists and meets on an annual basis, but the city does not plan to make another bid to host the big game before 2023.