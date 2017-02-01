Flight to Indy diverted to Tenn. after threat

Matt McKinney
7:28 AM, Feb 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- A flight scheduled to land in Indianapolis was diverted to Knoxville, Tennessee Tuesday night due to a bomb threat.

American Airlines flight 1804 left the Charlotte, N.C. airport at 9:14 p.m., scheduled to land in Indianapolis.

According to flight records, the plane was diverted and landed at the McGhee Tyson airport in Knoxville at 10:06 p.m.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the threat did not originate on the plane.

The flight is scheduled to take off for Indianapolis at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear what caused the flight to be diverted.

 

