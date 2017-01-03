Former IPS counselor accused of sex with students avoids prison time

INDIANAPOLIS -- A former IPS counselor accused of having sex with two students will avoid jail or prison time in a plea agreement reached Tuesday.

Taylor pleaded guilty to three felony counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Taylor's agreed sentence is six years on home detention. She can't have contact with the victims.

She will also lose her teacher's license this week.

Taylor was arrested in February 2016. She was initially charged with 11 counts, pleading not guilty.

She was accused of having sexual relationships with at least two students on multiple occasions between October 2015 and February 2016.

Five school officials were accused of failing to immediately report the information to the Department of Child Services.

Marion County prosecutors say it's unclear if she will have to register as a sex offender. It's not part of the plea agreement.

