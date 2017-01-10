Former Lawrence North, current Nortwestern basketball player found dead on campus

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Lawrence North graduate and Northwestern University women's basketball player was found dead on Monday on the Evanston campus.

Jordan Hankins,19, was a native of Indianapolis where she played high school basketball at Lawrence North.

She was a sophomore at Northwestern University.

The details surrounding her death have not been released but the school says foul play is not suspected.

The following was posted to the Northwestern Women's Basketball page Monday evening:

Northwestern University was devastated to learn Monday of the death of women's basketball sophomore student-athlete Jordan Hankins . Vice President for Athletics & Recreation JIM PHILLIPS:



"We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins . Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends. Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community. Our department is solely focused on supporting those who adored her." Head Women's Basketball Coach JOE McKEOWN: "Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman. This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously."

The team has canceled their game Wednesday at Minnesota.