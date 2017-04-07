Couple describes scene when car crashed through Texas Roadhouse: "Glass was flying everywhere"

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people received minor injuries after a car went through the side of a restaurant on Indianapolis' south side Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Texas Roadhouse on Southport Crossing Drive around 5 p.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake and went through the corner of the building, hitting a booth.

Reith said four people were sitting in the booth when it was hit. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

4 injured but stable after driver hits gas instead of brake while parking at @texasroadhouse 4335 Southport Crossing #IFDCRT $30K Damage pic.twitter.com/PSZGvuoHJw — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 6, 2017

Brian Richmann and his fiance Michelle Rubendall were sitting near the wall when the car crashed through.

"I was just sitting there eating at the booth and I heard an explosion and simultaneously I got pushed into the table," said Richmann. "(Michelle) was sitting across from me and she seen the wall explode."

Rubendall said there was immediate panic after the crash, because no one knew exactly what happened.

"Glass was flying everywhere and parts of the wall," said Rubendall. "Everybody jumped up and was freaking out."

But after the dust settled and they were checked out at the hospital, the couple says there was one silver lining to their night - their meal was free.

"It could have been a lot worse," said Richmann.

After the crash, Richmann said the manager evacuated the store and gave everyone their meals for free.

The restaurant was closed on Thursday but employees said they hope to reopen on Friday. The crash did roughly $30,000 in damage, according to IFD.