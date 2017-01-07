Four places to visit while researching your genealogy in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – TV shows such as “Finding Your Roots” and endless commercials advertising home DNA ancestry tests have sparked an interest in those looking to trace their roots and discover their family’s history.

Though it may seem like an intriguing idea initially, some may have trouble gaining information they need to figure out who is who, which can ultimately lead to frustration.

For those who have no idea where to start, or those who need a boost in inspiration to continue their search, here are some places in Indianapolis you can visit to help jumpstart your genealogical journey.

Indiana Historical Society: Although this place may be great for finding archives of newspaper clippings and picking the brain of some of the staff’s local historians – it has another resource.

On Jan. 21 the IHS will host Genealogy 101: Beginning Steps to Genealogy Success where those in attendance will receive an overview of records, learn how to collect information and receive tips for conducting online research.

You can register online at indianahistory.org now through Jan. 20.

Marion County Genealogical Library: Established by a group of genealogists in 1995, the Genealogical Society of Marion County Inc. provides Marion County research materials, including a large selection of local high school yearbooks and histories of local businesses and organizations. Those at the library can use Family Search genealogy microfilm and participate in classes giving tips on research.

The library can be found on the grounds of the Memorial Park Cemetery at 9350 E. Washington Street.

Indianapolis Public Library: At the Central library branch you’ll find a wide selection of resources to assist you on your genealogical journey. This branch maintains a collection of Indiana histories with an extensive list of local newspaper clippings.

In addition, the library provides Ancestry Library Edition, an online database that gives you access to “genealogy, family trees and family history records via documents that record the lineage of over 4 billion individuals.”

Indiana Commission on Public Records: The Indiana State Archives collects records of historical value “from all branches of Indiana state and local government, including governmental history, census and naturalization records for families, selected medical, military and criminal records, records of land ownership, maps, blueprints and photographs.”

To obtain a copy of a record you’ll need to supply any relevant names and dates related to the record during your visit to the office. You may also request public records by postal mail or email.