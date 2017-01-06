Four police vehicles struck in 24 hours, drivers warned to slow down

INDIANAPOLIS –- Indiana State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when you see an emergency vehicle after two state police cars and two IMPD cruisers were hit within 24 hours.

One IMPD officer was involved in a hit-and-run accident Thursday on the city’s southwest side and another IMPD officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning near the intersection of Hanna Avenue and East Street on Indianapolis' south side.

A state trooper was parked on the shoulder of I-465 near Kentucky Avenue to investigate a crash Thursday morning when his car was struck from behind, and early Friday morning a state trooper was helping with a disabled vehicle on I-65 northbound just north of 21st Street when his car was struck.

Luckily the officers and troopers only suffered minor injuries, but the accidents prompted state police to remind drivers to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

“Slow down and move over, because the person in that vehicle has a family that desperately wants them to come home safely,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Indiana State Law says: “Upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

Proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

Proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe."

“By not appropriately slowing down or moving over, you increase the hazard for other drivers around you who may not have a clear view of the emergency vehicle ahead. If you wait to the last second to react, the vehicles behind you might be required to take evasive action,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Troopers said they also want to remind drivers the following qualify as emergency vehicles: