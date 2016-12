FRANKLIN, Ind. -- Franklin Community High School was put on a "code yellow" lockdown Wednesday after a teacher was threatened via email.

Franklin Police Chief Tim O'Sullivan said the threat was "anonymous and vague."

Parents were allowed to pick up their children, but no one else was allowed in the building.

Franklin Police Department assigning extra officers to high school after email threat. Investigation underway to find source. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/9wUbQx00hy — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) December 21, 2016

School administrators found out at 6:30 a.m.

“I want to commend the police department, FCHS staff and students for following our safety protocol,” Superintendent Dr. David Clendening said. “As always, we want to encourage staff and students, if you see something, say something.”

Police did not believe the threat was credible, but extra officers were on hand throughout the day as a precaution.

No other schools were affected.