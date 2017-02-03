Free college tuition bill for Ind. students introduced

INDIANAPOLIS – One Indiana representative is looking to not only freeze college tuition rates for Indiana students, he wants to eventually phase out the cost all together.

House Bill 1530, authored by Rep. Ryan Dvorak, seeks to “Freeze the Indiana resident tuition rates that may be charged by state educational institutions for the 2017-2018 academic year. Phases down the maximum Indiana resident tuition rates that may be charged by state educational institutions.”

This would require schools to set tuition rates for Indiana students at no more than 90 percent of the current rate by the 2018-2019 school year. Each year following, rates will decrease by 10 percent annually.

In addition, Dvorak’s bill aims to make college tuition at public universities free of charge beginning 2027.

Dvorak is also the representative who authored the the bills advocating for employee personal leave dates and monthly service caps on electric utilities.

The bill introduction comes less than a month after the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced a proposal for free tuition to families making less than $125,000 a year.

