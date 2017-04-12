Free Easter events for the family across central Indiana

Presented by Goldfish Swim School the hunt will feature thousands of eggs and will be located in the Clay Terrace Lawn behind Kona Grill. You must REGISTER for the event and check in 30 minutes before the event begins.
10,000 eggs will be dropped from a hot air balloon. The event is free for kids 10 and under. The event will also feature a petting zoo and other events for the entire family. If you want to participate, you must REGISTER online.
Considered the largest Easter Egg Hunt in Indianapolis, this event will feature three big hunts as well as a come-as-you-please hunt along the entire trail. 5,000 eggs will be hidden during the event! If you'd like to participate in one of the three big hunts, you must REGISTER beforehand.
Park Naturalists will hide camouflaged eggs filled with nature clues along two of the park's family friendly trails. Each trail has a different level of difficulty. The clue inside the egg will help you answer a question on your scavenger hunt sheet.
The event put on by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department along with Hubler will include an Easter Egg Hunt, Free food, games, face painting and much more! You can REGISTER for the event at indyeasterfun.com.