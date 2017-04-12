Free Easter events for the family across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Easter is coming up this weekend, and we've put together a list of some FREE events across central Indiana.

WHEN: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Friday)

This free event will feature a glow in the dark egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, cookie decorating and much more!

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The event at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site will include crafts, music and much more! The event is free for the whole family, but space is limited so make sure you REGISTER ahead of time.

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Saturday)

Admission to the event is free, but breakfast will be provided to Kids Club Members only. All participants must sign an electronic waiver before arriving at the event.

WHEN: 9 a.m – 11 a.m. (Saturday)

Presented by Goldfish Swim School the hunt will feature thousands of eggs and will be located in the Clay Terrace Lawn behind Kona Grill. You must REGISTER for the event and check in 30 minutes before the event begins.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Saturday)

10,000 eggs will be dropped from a hot air balloon. The event is free for kids 10 and under. The event will also feature a petting zoo and other events for the entire family. If you want to participate, you must REGISTER online.

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Saturday)

Considered the largest Easter Egg Hunt in Indianapolis, this event will feature three big hunts as well as a come-as-you-please hunt along the entire trail. 5,000 eggs will be hidden during the event! If you'd like to participate in one of the three big hunts, you must REGISTER beforehand.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday)

Park Naturalists will hide camouflaged eggs filled with nature clues along two of the park's family friendly trails. Each trail has a different level of difficulty. The clue inside the egg will help you answer a question on your scavenger hunt sheet.

WHEN: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Saturday)

The event put on by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department along with Hubler will include an Easter Egg Hunt, Free food, games, face painting and much more! You can REGISTER for the event at indyeasterfun.com.

WHEN: 1 p.m - 3 p.m. (Saturday)

Over 6,000 eggs will be hidden on the property for kids of all ages to find! Bring your family out for a day of fun and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

WHEN: Three separate hunts will be held at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Each hunt will cater to different special needs children. You must REGISTER to take part in the event.