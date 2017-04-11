Free preeschool program in Muncie faces funding dilemma

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A free preschool program in Muncie is working to solve a major problem in the community, but their funding will run out in May and so far they haven’t been able to secure any grants for next year.

The kids attend school for 3.5 hours a day, three days a week at the Ross Community Center.

Lead preschool teacher Elizabeth Flynn is a Ball State student who will finish her degree this spring. If the school can get more funding, she hopes to be hired on as a permanent teacher for the program starting next year.

“When we opened this preschool we knew it would make a difference and change a lot of lives for people who didn’t have a lot of access to high-quality care,” said Flynn. “It was groundbreaking.”

Without the free program, Katie Hunter says her daughter, Jaylynn, would not have been able to attend preschool.

“She was in an incubator for five weeks. Her motor skills did well but verbally she was behind,” said Hunter. “She’s learned quite a bit being here.”

This year’s program has been a success, but Ross Community Center Executive Director Jacqueline Hanoman said they were counting on a $3,500 grant to fund the school next year.

“I’m going to fight to the last nail for it not to go away,” said Hanoman. “I am sending out proposals. I am talking to everybody. We have to get this money somehow. I’m not going to allow the preschool to go away.”