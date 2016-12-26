Get a drone for Christmas? Know the rules before you take it out for a flight

It was listed as one of the hottest holiday tech gifts this year – and the FAA anticipated that nearly one million would be sold during the holiday season.

So if you opened up a drone from Santa Christmas morning, you’re not alone. But before you take it outside and test it out, make sure you know all of the rules and regulations to use them.

It doesn’t matter where you’re planning to take it for a spin – all unmanned aircraft systems – including drones, that weigh more than .55 lbs must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

So before you fly your drone outside:

Register with the FAA

Label with your registration number

Read and understand all safety guidelines

The registration is both for your safety and the safety of others. The FAA says drones pose potential safety and privacy risks and need to be traceable in case of an incident. Registering your drone can also help you get it back if it’s ever lost.

Some other FAA rules and regulations to keep in mind before you head outside:

All drones must weigh less than 55 pounds

Fly at or below 400 feet

Fly at least 400 feet from any structure

Keep your drone within sight

Never fly near other aircraft, especially near airports

Never fly over groups of people

Never fly over stadiums or sports events

Never fly near emergency response efforts such as fires

Never fly under the influence

Be aware of airspace requirements

Failure to follow the FAA regulations can land you with a fine up to $250,000 and some time in jail.

If you want to fly within five miles of an airport – there’s an operation request form you can fill out to get approval from the airport and put you on the radar for air traffic control.

To learn more about registering your drone you can visit the FAA website.