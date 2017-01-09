Green Day, Foreigner, Cheap Trick coming to Klipsch

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Set your summer concert plans now.

Klipsch Music Center announced two new concerts Monday morning for this summer.

The first concert announced is Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham, who are performing Sunday, Aug. 13.

It's been 40 years since Foreigner released its hit song "Feels Like The First Time," and the self-titled album.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and has performed for more than 40 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.

The second concert announced Monday takes place just three days later.

Green Day will perform at Klipsch Music Center on Aug. 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, but presale tickets will be available to "Idiot Nation" members on Tuesday at 10 a.m.