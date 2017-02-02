Greenfield woman involved in five hit-and-run incidents before crashing into home

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A woman was involved in a series of hit-and-run accidents in Greenfield Thursday afternoon before she crashed into a home where she was found unresponsive, according to Greenfield police.

Officers said 33-year-old Megan Rowe of Greenfield was involved in five accidents prior to crashing into a home in the 500 block of N. East Street. She was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital where she died, police said.

Chief Jeff Rasche said Rowe did not appear to have any obvious injuries and he does not believe the crash was the cause of her death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The home was occupied during the crash but no one was hurt.