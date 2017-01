Greenwood police warn of coyotes attacking pets

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Greenwood police are warning people in the residential areas of Johnson County of coyote attacks on family pets.

RTV6's news-gathering partners at WIBC report coyote sightings have increased in Johnson County, to the point where they're showing up in the middle of the day.

“They’re looking for a source of food so they’re coming into the city and residential areas. [It] could include your pets [and] small dogs,” Greenwood Police Officer Kortney Burrello told WIBC.

Police say if you see a coyote in your property or neighborhood, you should call the police. Don't attempt to shoot it yourself.

“We don’t know where those bullets are going to go. Please just call the police department and report that,” Burrello.said.

If you do see a coyote in your area, report it here.