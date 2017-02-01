Greenwood program using new device to help heroin addicts get clean

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A Greenwood judge hopes that new technology will not only help heroin abusers get clean but help them find their way back into society.

Greenwood Drug Recovery Court is the first court program to use the device, called Bridge.

The Bridge is a device about the size of a half dollar, that addicts can place behind their ear. It allows people addicted to heroin to make it through withdrawal in five days, by blocking the pain of the detox.

Under the program, people on probation who are drug users only need to go to their probation officers and tell them they want help. But they need to ask for help before they fail a random drug test.

Those who ask for help will go through a three-step program that starts with using the Bridge device. Once they prove that they have successfully quit, they’ll be put on Vivitrol for about a month. The drug blocks the brain's ability to get high off of heroin, so even if a person uses it, they won't feel the effects. They’ll also receive counseling and other support services to aid them in their recovery.

If a person successfully completes the program, their drug convictions could be erased from their record.

The catch? The Bridge device costs $495, and installation is an additional $250. And right now, insurance does not cover it.

The court has received a $7,000 grant from Drug-Free Johnson County to pilot the program for the next few months, but they hope that once it proves successful, more funding will follow.

