Grocery store opening in Indianapolis food desert

INDIANAPOLIS -- People living in the food desert in the Avondale Meadows neighborhood on Indianapolis' northeast side will soon have a way to get groceries.

A Save-A-Lot is opening Thursday near the intersection of 38th Street and Meadows Drive, just a few blocks away from the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Below is a Google map of grocery stores near the area, which is in the center of the map.

The ribbon-cutting is Wednesday night, with the store opening to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday.

"We have healthy food choices now," said Darrin Orr, who lives in the neighborhood, and was a part of bring the store to the neighborhood. "Quality of life is huge. This gives us the ability to transform lifestyles. Now the community is truly walkable. You can go get an education, you can get a place to live and you can get great food options in a walkable space."

The neighborhood hasn't had a grocery store for 20 years.