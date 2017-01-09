Groundwork Indy offers opportunities for teens to learn and earn while keeping them off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new program is working to keep teens off the streets while teaching them a valuable lesson about responsibility and allowing them to earn a paycheck while they do it.

Groundwork Indy is part of Mayor Hogsett’s youth jobs initiative.

It consists of two youth development programs: The Green Team, which employs youth, ages 14-18; and GroundCorp, which employs out-of-school youth ages 16-24.

The Green Team is focused on building leadership skills, environmental awareness and life skills. The teens even earn minimum wage while they are working on projects.

Wendy Mabry said her son, Issac, 15, has grown tremendously since becoming part of the project.

“My motivation was for him to be active as well as to meet other teens,” said Mabry.

Issac is a proud member of ‘The Green Team.’ He and other teens in the youth-development program are currently working on a landscape project to overhaul a vacant lot.

“You can see the pride right away, he’s very happy about that. It makes you stand up taller, he just feels good about himself,” said Mabry.

GroundCorp is an environmental stewardship, landscape design-build and maintenance service. Members of GroundCorp work part time and make $10 an hour.

Phyllis Boyd, Executive Director of Groundwork Indy, said they currently have 14 people enrolled in their programs.

These programs not only allow them to earn money for doing work and staying out of trouble, but they teach them valuable life lessons they can take with them to future jobs.

“We try to teach them that yea, it’s important to be on time. It’s important to fill out your timesheet, because ultimately you’re responsible for making sure we understand how much you’ve been working,” said Boyd.

Groundwork Indy is currently taking applications for their Groundcorp program. They will also have more opportunities open to younger teens starting this summer.

For more information on the program you can visit their website at www.GroundworkIndy.org.