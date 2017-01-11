Hamilton County issues travel advisory due to slick roads

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
7:29 AM, Jan 11, 2017
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Hamilton County has issued a yellow-level travel advisory, due to the ice on the roads.

Yellow is the lowest level of local advisory. Authorities are warning drivers to use caution in routine travel.

Other counties currently under a yellow travel advisory are St. Joseph, Randolph, Greene and Knox counties.

 

