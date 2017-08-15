Fishers IKEA to open Oct. 11

FISHERS, Ind. -- The Fishers IKEA will open Oct. 11, according to the city's Twitter account.

The IKEA will open at 9 a.m.

IKEA hasn't officially announced any plans, but it usually gives away free furniture for new store openings.

At the grand opening of the chain's Memphis store in December, 43 sofas and 100 chairs were given away to the first customers in line. The next day, 42 mattresses were given away. On the third day, 42 monthly meatball meals were given out. IKEA also gave out 100 toys to the first 100 children in the store.

Customers can begin lining up Monday, Oct. 9 -- 48 hours before the doors open.

“We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by mid-October," said Holly Davidson, store manager of the future IKEA Fishers. "Besides furnishing our store, we also are focused on continuing recruitment and training of all the coworkers joining the IKEA family,”

The store will be 300,000 square feet, and will have a 450-seat restaurant.

Unlike other IKEA stores, the Fishers location will be just one floor.

