Help IMPD find missing 88-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 88-year-old man.

Willis Bellamy was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday driving a gray 2007 Chevy Cobalt with an Indiana license plate of 590MTI.

Bellamy is known to frequent the areas of 29th, MLK, 38th, Meridian, and Illinois Streets.

Police say that Bellamy does not suffer from any known physical or mental illnesses, detectives are concerned that he may be lost.

He is described as black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with balding and gray hair.

If you see or know of Mr. Bellamy's whereabouts, please call 911.