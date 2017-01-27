Help Madison EMA name their new mascot and you could win a prize

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- Help Madison County Emergency Management name their new mascot and you could win a prize!

The new mascot is part of the kick-off for the EMA's "Masters of Disaster" campaign to help increase the public's awareness and preparedness for natural, technological and man-made disasters.

Now you can't have a mascot without a name, so that's where you come in! The EMA is hoping that you can help them come up with a clever name that everyone can remember.

Entries will be accepted until February 2, at 5 p.m.

The person who submits the winning name will receive a disaster preparedness backpack, similar to the one below.

The winner will be chosen on February 3.

Mascot names can be submitted on the Madison County EMA Facebook page, Madison County EMA Twitter page or through email at: tharmeson@madisoncounty.in.gov.