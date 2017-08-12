Plainfield boil order now in fourth day

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A boil water advisory for part of Plainfield, Indiana is now in its fourth day.

The advisory started Aug. 9, when the town experienced a "significant water main failure" affecting the northwest side of Plainfield and Belleville.

The repair work finished later that day, but the boil water advisory is still in effect.

According to a Facebook post, Plainfield is waiting on samples from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management until regulations are satisfied.

On Aug. 10, the town posted that it anticipates the boil water advisory to be in affect for 72 hours, which would mean it would be lifted on Sunday. As of noon Saturday, Plainfield's website had a banner saying "We are working with IDEM to resolve any issues. However, it is very unlikely the Advisory will be lifted today."

View the maps below for the area of the boil water advisory.

Calls to the Town of Plainfield were not answered or immediately returned.

The CDC offers the following tips if you're under a boil water advisory: