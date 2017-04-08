Indy-based hhgregg to close all stores after failing to find a buyer

INDIANAPOLIS -- hhgregg announced Friday that they would be closing all of their stores after they failed to find a buyer by its Friday deadline.

The liquidation process will begin on April 8, according to a company spokesperson.

hhgregg filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 6 and the company had an April 7 deadline to find a buyer, but was unable to close a deal.

“Since filing for financial protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on March 6, 2017, we have continued to fight for the future of our company.," said Bob Riesbeck, President and Chief Executive Officer for hhgregg. "While we had discussions with more than 50 private equity firms, strategic buyers, and other investors, unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in our plan to secure a viable buyer of the business on a going-concern basis within the expedited timeline set by our creditors.”

The H.H. Gregg company was founded on April 15, 1955, in Indianapolis, Indiana by Henry Harold Gregg and his wife Fansy, according to the company's website.

There are three hhgregg stores located in Indianapolis and 220 stores nationwide.

hhgregg stores are located in: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company expects all of those stores to close by May.

PREVIOUS | Indy-based hhgregg files for bankruptcy | Report: Indianapolis-based hhgregg is preparing to file for bankruptcy | hhgregg shutting down part of Indianapolis warehouse, 40 employees affected | hhgregg closing 88 stores nationwide, none in Indiana