Hoosier Muslims concerned for their safety after violent weekend, Trump's immigration ban

Shahid said she's already been the target of vulgar comments on the internet after she spoke at the Belong Rally in downtown Indianapolis earlier this month. Now she's also concerned about the safety of other Muslims in the state.
“I’m a Hoosier. I was born here,” said Shahid. “I don’t hold a different value system than anyone else and because I call my God ‘Allah,’ and not God, does that make it OK to hate me?”
Shahid said despite what she’s seen in recent days, she will not stop her outreach. If anything, she said she will work harder at spreading a message of peace throughout the community.